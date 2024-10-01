Supreme Court grants interim protection to Malayalam actor Siddique in rape case

The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to Malayalam actor Siddique in connection with the ongoing investigation into a case related to the rape of a young actor.

A bench of justices, Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma, granted interim protection from arrest to Siddique on the conditions set by the trial court and subject to his joining in the investigation. The top court granted the interim protection while hearing the actor’s petition seeking anticipatory bail. The apex court also issued notice to the Kerala government and victim in this regard. Siddique had approached the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case after it was dismissed by the Kerala High Court earlier this month. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi and Advocate Ranjeeta Rohatgi represented Siddique in the apex court. (IANS)

