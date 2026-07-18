Supreme Court refuses immediate release of animated film ‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’

The Supreme Court on Friday refused the immediate release of animated film ‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’ during the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra and permitted the makers of the film to release it on or after July 28, when the Yatra concludes. A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan refused the release of the film, noting that the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced on July 16 and will continue till July 27.”

After the Rath Yatra, you can release it,” said Justice Nagarathna, as the bench refused to stay the Odisha High Court’s interim order banning the film’s release.”

We permit the film to be exhibited on or after July 28, 2026. Appeal Disposed of,” the bench ordered. It also issued notices to the Centre, Odisha government, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), temple administration and others on an appeal filed by the producer of the film, Ele

Animations Pvt. Ltd, challenging the order passed by the High Court on July 15 banning the countrywide release of the film.

The High Court banned the release of the film across the country for not strictly adhering to the religious text of the Skanda Purana. (ANI)

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