Sydney Sweeney: Never been here to talk about politics

Actress Sydney Sweeney feels she’s become a “pawn” in political circles in recent months, but she says she’s focused on her acting career, rather than political issues.

Sweeney told Cosmopolitan magazine: “I’ve never been here to talk about politics. I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of.

“And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it’s somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that.”

Asked why she doesn’t correct assumptions made about her, Sydney replied: “I haven’t figured it out. I’m not a hateful person. If I say, ‘That’s not true,’ they’ll come at me like, ‘You’re just saying that to look better.’ There’s no winning. There’s never any winning. “I just have to continue being who I am, because I know who I am. I can’t make everyone love me. I know what I stand for.” Despite this, the actress says that she’s “not a political person,” reports femalefirst.co.uk. She explained: “I’m in the arts. I’m not here to speak on politics. That’s not an area I’ve ever even imagined getting into. It’s not why I became who I am. I became an actor because I like to tell stories, but I don’t believe in hate in any form. I believe we should all love each other and have respect and understanding for one another.” (IANS)

