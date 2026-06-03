Sydney Sweeney Urged ‘Euphoria’ Creator to Keep Cassie’s Nudity in Final Season

Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson once wanted to exclude nudity for Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie - something that has already received quite some criticism for over-sexualisation.

According to a Variety report, it was Sydney Sweeney herself who rejected the idea of eliminating nudity from ‘Euphoria’. Speaking of Sweeney’s response to performing mature content in the show, Levinson shared, “Well, it’s funny. When I first wrote it, I was like, ‘Maybe we shoot all of this, and we don’t have any nudity. Maybe there are ways to shoot around certain things?’” Levinson further shared how Sweeney explained, “And she looked at me, and she was like, ‘Are you kidding? I’m playing an OnlyFans model. You’re telling me you’re going to, like, skirt around it?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, OK, that’s a fair point.’” This comes at a time when the acclaimed HBO drama series ‘Euphoria’ has officially come to an end, with creator Sam Levinson confirming that season three served as the show’s final chapter. The finale delivered several major developments, including multiple character deaths and an emotional tribute to actor Angus Cloud, who died in 2023 at the age of 25 from acute intoxication following an accidental overdose. (ANI)

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