T-series clarifies over latest rumours regarding their involvement in “Aashiqui 3”

T-Series has come forward to address the circulating rumours regarding their involvement in the development of “Aashiqui 3”. It has been clarified that T-Series is currently not engaged in the production or creation of “Aashiqui 3”. In the event that “Aashiqui 3” moves forward, T-Series and Vishesh Films/Mukesh Bhatt, as joint owners of the franchise, will be the sole producers. Any speculations suggesting otherwise are categorically denied by T-Series. The upcoming film directed by Anurag Basu is not a part of the “Aashiqui” franchise, setting the record straight.

T-Series acknowledges and expresses gratitude for the continuous support and enthusiasm shown by their fans. The dedication of their followers is valued and plays a significant role in motivating T-Series to strive for excellence in their content delivery.

The production house said in the statement that it remains committed to delivering high-quality content consistently. Their focus on excellence and innovation drives them to explore new ventures while upholding their standards of excellence. The collaboration with esteemed partners is eagerly anticipated, promising exciting projects in the future. (Agencies)

