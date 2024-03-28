Taapsee took an indirect jibe at actresses for marrying cricketers and actors

Taapsee Pannu has been making headlines as there are strong reports of the actress marrying her boyfriend Mathias Boe on March 23 in an intimate ceremony. Amid the wedding rumours, the “Dunki” actress this video is going viral where she is seen taking an indirect jibe at the B Town actresses for marrying cricketers and actors and creating a lot of buzz around their personal life.

In an interview with Mashable, Taapsee reveals how no one is interested in her boyfriend Mathias as he is not a cricketer or actor and adds what he actually does and more. Taapsee opens up about dating Mathias for 9 years and talking about his profession, Ms Pannu says,” He is currently the coach for doubles in Indian badminton, but he is ex Danish player.” Taapsee added that she met Mathias during one of the matches as she too is interviewed on sports and used to watch several live matches from the venue.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe reportedly tied the knot in Udaipur and the wedding was only attended by the family and a few close relatives. It is also claimed only Bollywood actor Pavial Gulati was present at the wedding who was her co-star in “Thappad”. However, Taapsee hasn’t yet spoken about this rumour. Taapsee even dropped her Holi celebration from this year where sindoor was spotted on the actress’s forehead. (Agencies)

