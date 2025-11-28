Taiwan’s Oscar entry ‘Left-Handed Girl’ receives warm response at IFFI

Taiwan's official entry for the 98th Academy Awards, 'Left-Handed Girl', drew an enthusiastic response at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025, where the film was screened to a packed house ahead of its global streaming release on Netflix on November 28.

Directed, written and produced by Shih-Ching Tsou, with Sean Baker as co-writer, producer and editor, the film features standout performances by Janel Tsai, Shih-Yuan Ma, Nina Ye, Brando Huang, Akio Chen and Xin-Yan Chao. The film is set against the bustling backdrop of Taipei's night markets and portrays a multi-generational story spanning three generations of women. The narrative follows a single mother who relocates to Taipei with her two daughters, establishing a night market stall to make ends meet. (ANI)

