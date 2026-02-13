Tamannaah Bhatia becomes face of Karnataka’s legacy soap; oppositon, social media object

Why not a Kannada star?

Tamannaah Bhatia has been announced as the new brand ambassador of century-old Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL). The announcement, however, has stirred a controversy over the rationale behind appointing a non-Kannada-speaking actor as the face of the famous Mysore Sandal Soap.

Many social media users raised objections over Tamannaah’s new role, the large and medium industries minister, MB Patil, defended the state government’s decision. The state minister said that the actress was picked based on her merit, star value, business consideration,s and to push KSDL into a global FMCG brand.

“We aim to spread KSDL’s products not only across India, but targeting international markets, including West Asia, the US and the UK. Earlier, I had categorically clarified why Tamannaah was chosen as the brand ambassador. A committee had considered five or six names, which included a few from Karnataka. But they had endorsed some other products. If you endorse some other product, you cannot be a brand ambassador for this product. So, they were rejected,” Patil told reporters in Bengaluru.

Several users on social media slammed the Karnataka government’s decision to choose Tamannaah over other prominent Kannada actors to promote the state’s iconic brand.

BJP MP from Chikkaballapura and former state minister K Sudhakar said, “Although many stars from our own Karnataka were eligible to be appointed as brand ambassadors for Karnataka’s famous international brand Mysore Sandal Soap, a film actress from another state, from another language, has been appointed as the brand ambassador by paying crores of rupees. This is yet another proof of the Congress party’s anti-Kannada mentality.”

There were many who suggested other prominent names from Karnataka who could have been chosen for the brand. “If I remember right, one of the most beautiful and famous women in not just the country but the world - Aishwarya Rai - is from Karnataka. Why not her? There’s also Deepika Padukone & Anushka Sharma. So Tamannaah Bhatia is far from justified,” pointed out a user.

“Why is the anti-Kannada Congress govt ignoring Kannada actresses for Mysore Sandal Soap? They spent a massive Rs 6.2 crore of public money on non-Kannada star Tamannaah Bhatia as brand ambassador for 2 years, while Kannadigas’ pride gets sidelined! Where’s the fight from Olata’s now? #KannadaPride #MysoreSandalSoap” wrote another user. (Agencies)

Also Read: Annu Kapoor faces online backlash for comments on Tamannaah Bhatia