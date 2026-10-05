Taylor Swift surprises Dakota Johnson on SNL, jokes about being her ‘therapist’

Taylor Swift gave fans an unexpected surprise on Saturday Night Live as she joined host Dakota Johnson during her opening monologue.

The actress returned to Studio 8H for her third hosting stint and spent part of her monologue poking fun at her dating history. She then brought up the friends who have supported her through her romantic ups and downs. "But I have really good friends. They don't judge me for dating these men. They're actually really supportive," Johnson said.

She then introduced one of those friends as her "literal therapist", prompting Swift to walk onto the stage. "I'm not your therapist, actually," Swift said. "You just show up once a week at my house with an empty bottle of wine and ask if I want some."

Swift continued to joke about their supposed arrangement, saying, "And then you flop on my couch and overshare, and every so often I just say, 'Damn, that's crazy.'"

"Is that not a therapist?" Johnson asked.

Swift explained that she eventually gives Johnson Pedialyte before having her security team drive her home.

The surprise appearance came after Johnson had already discussed her recent breakups during the monologue. Referring to her relationships with musicians Chris Martin and Role Model, she said she had gone through "two very public, very lame breakups with two very awesome musicians" and added that she was "looking for a third."

Johnson also connected her dating experiences with her upcoming film Verity, describing both as a "psychosexual erotic thriller."

She then added, "Just quickly while we're on the subject of musicians, I think actually I'm doing a public service by dating them, because, ladies, I am saving you a lot of money on Zoloft. So you're welcome, America. And also England. And parts of Ireland. And Cleveland." (Agencies)

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