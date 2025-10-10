Taylor Swift’s album ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ breaks Adele’s record

Taylor Swift is in her showgirl era. The rockstar is on cloud nine after the release of her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl”, which continues to create waves across social media and among her billions of fans. As rightly said by Swift herself, the release of the album is one of the most joyful album releases.

Swift’s newest album has sent her fans into a frenzy. As they are busy finding Easter eggs and all the hidden feelings that the singer has shared, her album has, just like that, broken Adele’s streaming record. Since the album’s release on Oct. 3, it has earned 3.5 million equivalent album units in the United States.

“Out of million equivalent album unit sold, the traditional album sales (physical and digital purchases) equal 3.2 million copies, with the remaining 300,000 powered by streaming activity of the songs on the album,’’ according to Billboard. With this mind-blowing sales record, “The Life of a Showgirl” has surpassed the modern-era single-week sales record previously held by Adele with her album 25. The British singer’s album sold 3.388 million copies in its debut week in 2015.

Swift’s “Showgirl” album has now secured a new record, earning 3.5 million equivalent album units, the largest for any album since the Billboard 200 chart began ranking the week’s most popular albums by equivalent units in 2014. Swift’s album is garnering huge love from her fan base. But with the love, criticism also follows, and Swift is fine with it. Addressing the criticism on her 12th studio album, which is the follow-up to the last year’s The Tortured Poets Department, the rockstar said that she ‘’welcomes the chaos.’’

In a chat with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Swift said,“The rule of show business is if it’s the first week of my album release, and you are saying either my name or my album title, you’re helping.” (Agencies)

