Actor Gaurav Khanna believes television storytelling is evolving, with audiences increasingly embracing characters that go beyond conventional stereotypes and explore emotional complexities, relationships and unconventional journeys.

In his latest fiction drama, Ektaa Kapoor’s ‘Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan’, which premiered on November 24, Gaurav plays Manav opposite Shraddha Arya’s Janki. The show explores midlife romance, relationships and the complexities of human emotions.

Speaking to ANI, the actor said changing audience preferences and greater exposure to international content have encouraged the television industry to rethink traditional storytelling.

“Today’s viewer is informed. They watch international content and consume international media. So, now is the time to revamp the way of storytelling on television. That’s what Ekta ma’am told me when I met her. She said she wanted to revamp television storytelling,” he said. Gaurav described his character as an opportunity to explore a nuanced role, adding that male actors rarely get to portray such layered characters on television.

“It’s very rare that a male actor in television gets to play a character with such nuances. The texture and fabric of the show are very different. It’s a very different take on human emotions, and that is what I wanted to explore,” he said.

The actor said he accepted the project because it offered something different from his previous assignments and challenged him as a performer.

His association with Ektaa Kapoor was another reason for taking up the role. Having participated in reality shows such as ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’, ‘Bigg Boss 19’ and ‘Celebrity Master Chef India’, Gaurav said he has always preferred projects that push him beyond familiar territory.

Reflecting on the industry’s transformation, he said television and the wider entertainment sector have evolved alongside changing audience preferences. (ANI)

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Shares Riteish-Genelia Photo Amid Stir Over Parents' Relationship Anecdote