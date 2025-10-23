‘Thamma’ day 1 box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna starrer horror-comedy mints Rs 25 cr

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Thamma’ has made a powerful start at the box office.

Released on Tuesday, October 21, the horror-comedy from Maddock Films collected Rs 25.11 crore on its opening day, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The film, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was released during Diwali and opened to packed theatres across the country. As per Adarsh, ‘Thamma’ has now become the third-highest opener for Maddock Films, after ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Chhaava.’ It is also the second-highest opener in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), behind ‘Stree 2.’

For Ayushmann Khurrana, the horror comedy is now his biggest-ever opener, as it crossed the first-day earnings of ‘Dream Girl 2,’ which had made Rs 10.69 crore.

According to Adarsh, the film has performed well across all regions, North, South, East, and West, and has managed to pack theatres with moviegoers. With a long week ahead, ‘Thamma’ is expected to post a strong total for its extended opening weekend.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Thamma is the fifth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, following Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya. The story revolves around Ayushmann’s character, who turns into a vampire and falls in love with Rashmika’s character, leading to a “bloody love story” full of twists.

Earlier, while in a conversation with ANI, Ayushmann said that he will be seen playing the character of Alok Goyal, a journalist by profession.

“My character is neither ‘Stree’ nor ‘Bhediya.’ He is not even Munjya. He is ‘Thama’ or ‘Betaal.’ This is completely different. The film will carry forward the legacy of Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe. It is also a perfect family entertainer. The horror has been presented in such a way that the kids can also digest it easily,” Ayushmann said. (ANI)

