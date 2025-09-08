‘The Bengal Files’ faces hurdle in Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg

The Bengal Files”, helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, was released in cinemas on September 5, despite facing several obstacles, including the stopping of the trailer launch in Kolkata and the filing of an FIR by Gopal Mukherjee’s grandson. The film had created quite a buzz. But it seems like the historical drama is facing another hurdle after a video of the show getting abruptly cancelled in Mumbai has surfaced on social media. As per the video shared by a user, in which he can be heard saying, “There are so many people waiting here to watch “The Bengal Files”, with many still standing in line. People who had booked advance tickets have had their shows randomly cancelled. This is absolutely denounceable. Shivaji Maharaj ka Bhoomi hai yeh, Kolkata nahi hai yeh”.

He further said, “We are here for the 9 o’clock show, and it has been cancelled. There is an entire crowd here, at least 50 people, for an early morning show. Along with the clip, the user wrote in the caption, “THE BENGAL FILES first day first show CANCELLED at Moviemax Kanjurmarg despite over 50% tickets booked for an early morning show!!!”.

Later, the user updated about the situation and wrote in the comment section, “The manager helped to start the film after around an hour. #TheBengalFiles is a top-notch film in every way a film can be top-notch”.

A day before its release, a special screening of the film was organized. Several celebrities attended the screening, including Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumar, among others. Before the screening, the makers held a press conference, claiming that theatre owners in Bengal were being “threatened by the police”. Earlier, Pallavi Joshi also penned a letter to President Droupadi Murmu and requested her to intervene in this matter for the uninterrupted release of the film, The Bengal Files. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Saswata Chatterjee, Simratt Kaur, and Sourav Das, among others. (Agencies)

Also Read: Demi Moore, Julia Roberts pay tribute to Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani

Also watch: