'The Bengal Files' trailer is out: Vivek Agnihotri calls it "boldest film" on Hindu genocide

After the slew of controversy during the trailer launch of 'The Bengal Files' in Kolkata, the director Vivek Agnihotri has unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film on his social handle.

Two-time National Award winner Vivek Agnihotri is returning to the big screens after his superhit film, 'The Kashmir Files', which starred Anupam Kher in the lead role.

With another bold representation of the unforgettable past of India, Vivek Agnihotri has unveiled the trailer of 'Bengal Files', which narrates the tale of the alleged "Hindu Genocide" in West Bengal during the Direct Action Day in 1946.

The film explores the communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, including events like the 1946 Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots of 1946, a Hindu genocide.

The trailer opens with a monologue stating the situation of Bengal before the partition. The trailer features strong performances of Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar.

The video also showcased brutal killings during the riots between Hindus and Muslims in Kolkata. In one of the scenes, an actor described Bengal as the "lighthouse" of India, showcasing its strong resistance to the partition of Bengal.

While sharing the trailer of 'The Bengal Files' on his Instagram handle, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "In memory of the victims of Direct Action Day (16th August 1946), I present to you the official trailer of #TheBengalFiles -- the boldest film ever on the untold story of the Hindu genocide. In cinemas 5th September 2025."

Earlier, a ruckus erupted during the release of 'The Bengal Files' trailer in Kolkata on Saturday. After all the preparations for the trailer launch at ITC Royal Bengal, the hotel organisers were not allowing the Bengal Files trailer launch to take place. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 5, 2025. (ANI)

