‘The Buckingham Murders’ trailer: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s detective mode will leave you intrigued

After ‘Crew’, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is back with another exciting project titled ‘The Buckingham Murders’.

On Tuesday, she along with director Hansal Mehta and co-producer Ektaa R Kapoor launched the film’s trailer in Mumbai. In the film, Kareena essays the role of a grieving police detective tasked with tracking down a child-murderer. Throughout the trailer, Kareena portrays different shades of her intense role as she gets engrossed in solving the mysterious case.

Sharing the trailer’s link on social media, Kareena on Instagram wrote,”Trailer out now.#TheBuckinghamMurders in cinemas on 13th September.”

Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen are also a part of the film. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ follows Jasmeet Bhamra (portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan), a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire, going down a rabbit hole of secrets, where almost everyone in the small town becomes a suspect. (ANI)

