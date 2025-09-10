‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ becomes second-biggest global horror debut with $187 million

Ed and Lorraine Warren’s latest outing, ‘The Con juring: Last Rites’, has tasted roaring success.

With a roaring opening globally, collecting $187 million, the Michael Chaves directorial has turned out to be the second-biggest global debut in history for a horror film, closely following the 2017 film ‘It’, which made $190 million, as per Variety.

Domestically in the US, the film has earned $9.4 million from IMAX screens, ranking as IMAX’s biggest opening for the horror genre.

It is worth mentioning that the Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson starrer had the biggest debut in the ‘Conjuring’ universe across 41 overseas markets, including the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, the UK, and all of Latin America.

A fourth mainline entry and ninth including spin-offs, ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ shows the lead pair, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, returning as the real-life occult investigators, Lorraine and Ed Warren. Chaves is also back to helm the entry, having handled the previous ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ and the 2023 spinoff ‘The Nun II’.

James Wan and Peter Safran also returned as producers.

The ‘Conjuring’ universe, including its popular spinoffs ‘The Nun’ and ‘Annabelle’ holds the position for being the highest-grossing horror franchise in history, with over $2.3 billion.

Based on yet another real-life case from the Warrens’, the film is set five years after the events of ‘The Devil Made Me Do It’, based on the alleged hunting of the Smurl family from 1986, as per People.

As the couple contemplate retiring from their business, they come across a desperate Pennsylvania couple who seek help with a violent presence in their life. The Warrens, though reluctant, agree to lend their exorcism experience for the last time. ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ opened in theatres on September 5. (ANI)

