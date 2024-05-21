The Great Khali lands in trouble after lifting world's shortest woman with his hands

The Great Khali landed in trouble after social media users expressed their anger over his video with the world’s shortest woman Jyoti Amge, which went viral.

In the video, Khali is seen lifting Amge using just one hand. After the clip went viral, several netizens expressed their displeasure over the incident in the comments box.

The video starts with Khali sitting on a sofa and holding Amge literally in his hand. Then, he slowly lifts her up without any trouble and moves her in a different direction. In the entire video, Amge was seen giggling and laughing.

The viral video since being posted some days ago on social media platforms has garnered more than 124 million views.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the video. One person wrote, “Put that grown woman down and stop making a spectacle of her.”

A second person said, “That’s rude...she is a adult! “Why is he picking her up? Isn’t this woman an adult? Don’t think this should make anyone laugh,” wrote a third person.

“She’s a woman, respect her,” said a fourth user. A fifth person wrote, “She is a person; why treat her like your toy?”

Meanwhile, some users also defended The Great Khali. “She is having fun..” said a user.

“As seen clearly, she’s voluntarily enjoying it. It’s a video made for fun between the largest & the smallest Indian. There’s no breach of consent. How many times have you seen Khali sharing a screen space with women & behave like this?” wrote another user.

Jyoti Amge has been given the title of the shortest-living woman in the world by the Guinness World Records. She is 62.8 centimetres (2 feet 0.6 inches) in height.

Amge took part in the TV reality series “Bigg Boss 6”. Her wax statue has also been created and placed on display at the Celebrity Wax Museum in Lonavala, a hill station in Pune district of Maharashtra state.

She also featured in “Body Shock: Two Foot Tall Teen” and was part of the fourth season of “American Horror Story: Freak Show” as “Ma Petite”. (Agencies)

