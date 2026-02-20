The Kerala Story 2 triggers sharp political reactions across parties

A political row has erupted over the upcoming film 'The Kerala Story 2', with leaders across party lines offering sharply divergent views on its content, intent, and implications for social harmony.

BJP leaders strongly defended the upcoming film 'The Kerala Story 2', terming it a reflection of reality and invoking freedom of expression amid mounting political criticism.

Speaking to IANS, BJP National Spokesperson, Shazia Ilmi, questioned calls for banning the film, arguing that such demands contradict the principle of freedom of expression.

She said that if a film has been produced and cleared for release under existing laws, it should be allowed to reach audiences, even if some groups disagree with its content.

Ilmi added that public debate, rather than prohibition, was the appropriate response in a democratic society.

“You cannot selectively invoke freedom of expression only when it suits you,” she remarked, urging critics to counter the film’s narrative through discussion rather than censorship.

Another BJP National Spokesperson R.P. Singh said the film highlights what he described as a “serious national issue,” alleging that “love jihad” was being used as a tool for religious conversions.

He claimed the narrative portrays how young women are allegedly targeted and exploited, adding that attempts to oppose the film stem from discomfort with the truth it seeks to present.

“The story exposes a disturbing reality, and that is why some people are uneasy,” he said, asserting that facts cannot be suppressed merely because they are controversial. (IANS)

