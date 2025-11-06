The Night Manager Season 2 first look unveiled

The first look at the highly anticipated The Night Manager Season 2 has been unveiled by Prime Video and the BBC. The announcement of Tom Hiddleston's return as former British intelligence operative Jonathan Pine has taken over the internet. Season 2 has six episodes and will stream globally on Prime Video (excluding the UK), and the UK release will be on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Season 2 of the critically acclaimed spy thriller, eight years after the success of the last one, which won several Emmys, Golden Globes, and BAFTA awards. The finale of season 1 became a hot topic of conversation at that time due to the explosive ending. Now, the second season is bringing a new chapter that takes Pine’s story beyond the original John le Carré novel.

The makers have taken Season 2 to another level as Hiddleston’s Pine has taken a new identity as a low-level MI6 officer, Alex Goodwin, and is secretly running a surveillance unit in London. But the twist in the story comes when he crosses paths with an old mercenary who is linked to the late arms dealer Richard Roper.

This sudden encounter changes his life as he is pulled into the world of Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva). As the story moves forward, Pine uncovers a deadly plot connected to guerrilla forces and a dangerous political conspiracy.

Alongside Hiddleston, several actors from Season 1 return to revive their characters, including Olivia Colman as Angela Burr, Alistair Petrie as Sandy Langbourne, Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone as Frisky, and Noah Jupe as Daniel Roper. New joiners include Diego Calva as Teddy, Camila Morrone as Roxana, Indira Varma as Mayra, Paul Chahidi as Basil, and Hayley Squires as Sally.

Also Read: Yo Yo Honey Singh flaunts chiselled body, stresses ‘Proper diet, hardwork’