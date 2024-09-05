‘The Perfect Couple’ trailer Nicole Kidman stars in the murder mystery series

Actor Nicole Kidman stars in the upcoming Netflix series “The Perfect Couple”, which is set to premiere on September 5. The show takes place in a luxurious coastal town, where a wedding is disrupted by the discovery of a dead body, turning everyone into a suspect.

In the trailer, we meet the wealthy Winbury family, led by novelist Greer (played by Kidman) and her husband Tag (Liev Schreiber). They are preparing for the wedding of their son Benji (Billy Howle) to Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson). But things take a dark turn when a dead body is discovered on the beach, making everyone a suspect. As the local police, played by Michael Beach and Donna Lynne Champlin, begin their investigation, it’s clear that no one is telling the whole truth.

The trailer has a very similar vibe to ‘Big Little Lies’ with scenes of tense police interrogations and a catchy, ironic soundtrack featuring “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” The show promises to be a guilty pleasure, with title cards teasing it as “the most delicious, indulgent, shocking show on TV.”

The Perfect Couple boasts a star-studded cast, including Dakota Fanning, Jack Reynor, Ishaan Khatter, Meghann Fahy, Sam Nivola, Mia Isaac, and Isabelle Adjani.

The series is based on the best-selling novel by Elin Hilderbrand. Jenna Lamia, known for her work on Good Girls and Awkward, adapted the novel and serves as the showrunner. The executive producers include Susanne Bier, who directed The Night Agent and The Undoing, as well as Hilderbrand, Shawn Levy of 21 Laps Entertainment, Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group, Kidman, and Per Saari of Blossom Films, and Josh Barry, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

