'The Sabarmati Report' declared tax-free in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh

The recently released Vikrant Massey-starrer theatrical movie 'The Sabarmati Report' has been declared tax-free in Gujarat, where the film is based, and also in Uttar Pradesh.

While the film claims to reveal truths and facts, it has received a lot of positive response. The film has also gained support from political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. It was earlier declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana. Recently, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also announced the film as tax-free in Gujarat, and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma declared the film tax-free in Rajasthan enabling it to reach a wider audience. 'The Sabarmati Report' is based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident occurred on February 27, 2002, when a mob set fire to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat. In the film, the actor plays a Hindi journalist, who stands up to the system because he wants the truth to be covered in the reportage.

Earlier, the film's lead actor, Vikrant Massey met with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. The official handle of the CM of Uttar Pradesh posted a picture from their meeting on Instagram.

They wrote in the caption, "Film actor Vikrant Maisi ji paid courtesy visit at government residence in Lucknow today from #UPCM @myogi_adityanath".

'The Sabarmati Report' also stars Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. It is directed by Dheeraj Sarna.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, 'The Sabarmati Report' is a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. (IANS)

