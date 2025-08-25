'The talent is still very much there': Shaan on several singers getting their break through reality shows

Renowned singer Shaan opened up about many singers getting their break through reality shows these days. He believes, "The talent is still very much there".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Shaan was asked, "Many singers get breaks through reality shows today. What’s your perspective on this change?" Speaking to IANS, the singer said that the reality shows have evolved over time. "Earlier, they were raw and natural — contestants would come, sing live, and face the judges’ feedback directly. Nowadays, with technology and AI corrections, the performances are polished for television. It entertains the audience, but sometimes the natural essence is lost," he shared.

However, he pointed out that the talent is still very much there. "If someone doesn’t have talent, no amount of technology can take them forward. For instance, I gave a chance to Mansi Ghosh from Indian Idol, and she has sung in this film. It’s important to keep the promise of nurturing real talent, and I’m glad we could do that," Shaan concluded. Work-wise, Shaan has joined forces with Udit Narayan and Lalit Pandit for the melodies of the forthcoming drama "Mannu kya karega". Revealing if today’s music industry can retain the soulful touch of the past, he said: "I believe the time has come when good music is making a comeback. There was always good music, but now audiences are longing for soulful, melodious songs again." Talking about "Mannu kya karega", Shaan shared that producer Sharad Mehra and executive producer Jannat played a crucial role in supporting the music of their film.

"Without their belief and teamwork, this soundtrack wouldn’t have been possible", Shaan said. "The album, composed by Lalit ji, is full of variety. The song Hamnawaaz is already trending, and what makes it special is that while he understands current trends, he never lets go of his trademark melody. It’s a beautiful blend of the old and the new", the singer concluded. (IANS)

Also Read: Nora Fatehi’s upcoming movie ‘Ufff Yeh Siyapaa’ shot without any dialogue

Also Watch: