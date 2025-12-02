There's always a pay parity...in any field: Madhuri Dixit on Bollywood pay gap issue

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit addressed the issue of pay disparity in the film industry, noting that the challenge extends beyond movies and is prevalent across professions. She emphasized that the fight for fair compensation is ongoing and that the struggle for equal pay continues to be a significant concern across all fields.

Madhuri, who has shared screen space with leading Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, reflected on whether she had ever needed to assert herself for equal pay during her peak years. She said the imbalance has been universal for women, regardless of the sector they work in.

"In any field, even in corporate businesses or anywhere, there's always a pay parity," she explained, noting that the problem is not new, "Everybody is struggling for that and everybody is trying to state the fact that women should be paid more, not more than the actor, but at least somewhere, you know, where it's balanced."

Her remarks echo a broader industry-wide discussion, led in recent years by several leading actresses, including Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and others, who have spoken openly about pay gaps and structural inequities. (ANI)

