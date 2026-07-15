Thiruvananthapuram to host 18th IDSFFK from October 2–7 as selection begins for 1,741 film entries

The Keralam government has announced that the 18th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from October 2 to October 7, with a record 1,741 entries received from India and abroad. The selection process to identify films for the festival is currently underway.

Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinema PC Vishnunadh said the festival will be hosted at Kairali, Sree and Nila theatres in the state capital.“ The 18th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Keralam (IDSFFK) will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from October 2 to October 7. The festival will take place at Kairali, Sree and Nila theatres. A total of 1,741 entries have already been received this year. The selection process to shortlist the best short films and documentaries from entries submitted from across India and abroad is currently underway. The activities of various subcommittees and coordination meetings will begin soon,” the minister said. The Department of Culture and Cinema has constituted a selection committee to evaluate the submissions and finalise the films that will be screened during the festival.

During the press conference, the minister also said the Kerala government plans to fill vacancies in several cultural institutions, including the Sahitya Academy and the Folklore Academy, by the end of the month. On the tourism front, Vishnunadh said the state currently lacks a regulatory framework for amusement parks and adventure sports. He said the Department of Tourism is preparing a new law to regulate and oversee adventure tourism activities in Kerala. (ANI)

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