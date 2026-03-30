This ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ actor has caught internet’s fancy over his long innings

The ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ craze is refusing to die down. Social media users are now digging into the finer details of the film.

Internet users took to X, formerly Twitter, and went behind the identity of the character of Shirani, the leader of the Balochistan United Force. One user shared his identity saying that the actor has been active in the industry for over 30 years.

The user wrote, “#TIL The Balooch chief Shirani is this guy. Ho jayegi balle balle, Daler Mehendi #Dhurandhar Bimal Oberoi”.

Other users pointed to the details, as one said, “Espionage is being done on the espionage movie, what a scene it is. I mean how old is that song from Daler Mahendi ? Definitely late 90s if not early 2000s”.

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has emerged as one of the biggest box-office juggernauts in recent Indian cinema. The response has been overwhelmingly strong across markets. The film registered high occupancy rates, multiple sold-out shows, and strong traction in dubbed versions, indicating pan-India appeal.

Industry figures like Ayushmann Khurrana and Anupam Kher praised its scale and performances, while critics highlighted its spectacle-driven storytelling. Ram Gopal Varma called its success a disruption to traditional filmmaking norms.

Culturally, the ‘Dhurandhar’ franchise has evolved into a mass phenomenon. Its blend of hyper-stylized action, nationalism, and star power has resonated strongly with audiences, reflecting current cinematic trends. Viral moments, music, and even off-screen incidents have amplified its reach, turning it into more than just a film, a conversation driver.

The sequel solidifies the franchise as a defining force in modern Bollywood spectacle cinema. However, the film has also riled up one section of the audience with many claiming it to be pro-establishment propaganda. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ creates history with Rs 761 crore opening weekend