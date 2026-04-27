Through the lens of Raghu Rai- The Father of Indian Photography

Legendary Indian photojournalist Raghu Rai, often known as the father of Indian photography, passed away at the age of 83 on April 26. Over several decades, he devoted himself to capturing the soul of India’s social and political landscapes, documenting real events through the lens of his camera.

Documenting the lives of The Dalai Lama & Raj Kapoor

Besides documenting real events, Rai also photographed iconic figures such as the 14th Dalai Lama and Raj Kapoor. He photographed the spiritual leader at his residence in Dharamsala, during meditation, and in intimate moments of interaction with visitors and followers. He also documented the legendary Indian filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor, focusing on his intense and artistic persona.