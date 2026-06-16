Tom Cruise celebrates friend David Beckham as he receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Former England captain David Beckham was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, adding another milestone to his illustrious career. Beckham received the 2,849th star in recognition of his outstanding contribution to football and his influence on global popular culture.

The ceremony was attended by Beckham’s family, including his wife Victoria Beckham and their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Hollywood star Tom Cruise and former footballer Robbie Keane were also present to celebrate the occasion.

Paying tribute to Beckham, Cruise described his journey as a true Hollywood story. He praised the football icon for his dedication, humility and lasting impact on the sport. Cruise said Beckham’s success had never changed his character and highlighted how his achievements continue to inspire future generations. He also recalled one of Beckham’s most memorable football moments, noting that a single kick that lasted just 3.5 seconds has remained etched in sporting history for nearly three decades.

In his acceptance speech, Beckham expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him throughout his life and career. He thanked his parents and sisters for always believing in his dreams and acknowledged the role his family played in his success.

Beckham reserved special praise for his wife Victoria, saying that nearly 30 years of her support had made his achievements possible and enjoyable. He also thanked his children, calling them his greatest motivation and expressing hope that one day they would bring his grandchildren to see the star and share the story of a boy who dreamed big.

The honour further cements Beckham’s legacy as one of football’s most influential figures. (Agencies)

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