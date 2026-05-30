Tom Holland’s Retirement Hints Spark Buzz Among Marvel Fans

Tom Holland has built a vast fanbase through his fan-favourite portrayal of Spider-Man. Making his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War alongside Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr, Holland has gained immense popularity and built a successful career. Ahead of his upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the actor has hinted at his retirement. Let’s delve in to know more.

After delivering a remarkable performance as Spider-Man for almost a decade, Tom Holland has hinted that he may retire from the role. Speaking to Empire Magazine, the actor has reportedly discussed the possibility of stepping away from the character. He said he would be “content swinging off into the sunset” as Spider-Man after his film Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

He also spoke about returning to the character nearly five years later and about what the future might hold. “For whoever’s next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter. Whatever that looks like, I don’t know,” Holland said.

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr share a long-standing collaboration in multiple projects. They have appeared together in films such as Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Their on-screen bonding has been widely praised among the fans.

Holland compared his journey to Downey Jr and said, “But if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset.” (Agencies)

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