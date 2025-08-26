Trailer of Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Inspector Zende’ out now

The makers of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer ‘Inspector Zende’ unveiled the teaser of the film on Monday. Loosely inspired by a true story, Inspector Zende is written and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut. It will stream on Netflix from September 5.

Manoj Bajpayee leads as the sharp-witted Zende, locked in a tense game of cat and mouse with Jim Sarbh’s charming yet elusive Carl Bhojraj. Joined by veterans Sachin Khedekar and Bhalchandra Kadam, Harish Dudhade, Onkar Raut, Bharat Savale, Nitin Bhajan as Zende’s trusted team, Girija Oak and Vaibhav Mangale in pivotal roles, their camaraderie and witty banter keep the pursuit as entertaining as it is intense. The high-stakes hunt races through cities and culminates in Goa, where sharp instincts and seamless teamwork lead to Carl’s dramatic capture.

Sharing his experience working in ‘Inspector Zende’, Manoj Bajpayee said, “What fascinated me about Inspector Zende was that he wasn’t chasing glory — he was just doing his job, yet caught one of the most notorious criminals twice. His bravery, humour, and that unmistakable Mumbai flavour make his journey truly inspiring. Meeting him felt like stepping into a storybook, with a lifetime of tales to tell. Playing him let me dive into a world that’s as gritty as it is entertaining. The trailer is only a glimpse — the film takes you right into the heart of it.”

Director Chinmay D. Mandlekar added, “Inspector Zende’s real-life chase had all the ingredients of a gripping film: a larger-than-life cop, a slippery antagonist, and an unforgettable era of Mumbai. But what really stayed with me was the camaraderie, the small moments, and the quirks of the people involved.” (ANI)

