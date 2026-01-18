Trump purchases over USD 1 million in bonds from Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery

US President Donald Trump bought more than USD 1 million worth of corporate bonds from Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, days after the two companies struck a deal, under which Netflix is to acquire WB’s studios and streaming businesses.

According to a financial disclosure form released on Friday by the White House, Trump bought between USD 250,001 and USD 500,000 of Netflix debt securities on two separate dates, December 12 and December 16, Variety reported. He also bought the same range of bonds for Discovery Communications (a WBD subsidiary) on those same dates. The Trump financial disclosure covered transactions spanning mid-November to late December.

The financial disclosures for Trump, released through the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, show that most of his acquisitions were municipal bonds from cities, local school districts, utilities and hospitals.

He also purchased bonds from other corporations, including SiriusXM, Boeing, GM, Macy’s, Occidental Petroleum and Whirlpool. (ANI)

