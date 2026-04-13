‘Unki surili awaaz hamesha amar rahegi’: Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor pay tribute to ‘timeless’ Asha Bhosle

The world of music and cinema fell silent on Sunday as legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 92. Her death marked the end of an extraordinary era in Indian music, and tributes soon poured in from across the film industry, with actors, singers and admirers remembering the timeless voice that touched generations.

Among those who paid their tribute to the music legend was actor Akshay Kumar, who shared a picture with the iconic singer on his Instagram story. Remembering the pain of the “loss” and her unforgettable voice, he wrote, “No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha Bhosle ji’s demise. Unki surily awaaz hamesha hamesha ke liye amar rahegi. Om Shanti.”

Actor Anil Kapoor also remembered the singer with an emotional note. Sharing a black-and-white picture of a young Asha Bhosle, he spoke about how her voice defined an era and remained the “heartbeat” of Indian cinema for decades. He wrote, “There are voices that define an era, and then there’s Asha ji. A legend who sang across generations, genres, and emotions with effortless grace. Her voice was the heartbeat of Indian cinema for over seven decades. The world feels a little quieter today. Rest in eternal peace, Asha ji.”

Veteran singer Usha Uthup also paid her respects and called Asha Bhosle one of the greatest inspirations of her life. Speaking to ANI, Usha said the singer’s passing was a “huge loss” not just for films but for the entire music fraternity. She added that countless singers and musicians built their journeys while learning from Asha Bhosle’s songs and legacy. (ANI)

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