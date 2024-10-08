US TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg dies at 25

TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg has tragically passed away at the age of 25, her husband Cameron Grigg announced in an emotional post. Cameron shared that Taylor’s death was “sudden and unexpected” and she remains in the hospital for organ donation.

In his heartfelt post, Cameron reflected on the deep pain of losing his wife so young, writing, “No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age. This past year, Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that, she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her.”

Cameron added that Taylor was “the most brave and strong woman” he knew and that her faith helped her with “every circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours.”

“I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there. Her earthly body is still here with us being run by machines to keep her organs viable for donation,” he continued. “More than anything, Taylor would want to know that she’s continuing to save people’s lives even after she’s gone from this world. And even though her earthly body may have failed her, her memory and life will be carried on forever.”

He added that Taylor was no longer in pain and wanted her loved ones to know that she’s “more than okay.”

Taylor’s passing comes shortly after she celebrated her 25th birthday last month. In her final TikTok video posted on September 9, titled “Spend My Bday with Me,” she documented a fun day spent with Cameron, including a birthday brunch and a visit to Target.

In his message, Cameron explained that the couple was struggling financially due to Taylor’s hospital visits since their marriage and did not have insurance. He linked to a GoFundMe page set up by a friend, asking for help with expenses during this difficult time.

A message on the fundraising page confirmed that a benefit would be held in Taylor’s honour and thanked her followers for their ongoing love and support. “Her social media family was a huge blessing in her life,” the message read, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of kind words during this heartbreaking period. The family has asked for privacy as they grieve the loss of Taylor. (Agencies)

