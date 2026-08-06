Varun Dhawan Shows Off Sculpted Physique, Says Striking Poses Mid-Workout Is ‘So Much Fun’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared a gym picture flaunting his toned physique as he paused mid-workout for a striking pose.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared two shirtless selfies inside a gym. In the image, he is seen standing beside a cable machine with both hands raised above his head, gripping the equipment. The photo focuses on his sculpted arms, defined abs, and muscular physique. "Aap bhi workout ke saath pose karo maazaaa atta hain (You should pose while working out too... it's so much fun!)" Varun was recently seen in the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a romantic comedy film directed by David Dhawan. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill and Mouni Roy. The film is intended to be David Dhawan's final directorial film. (IANS)

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