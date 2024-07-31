Veteran Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan irked after being addressed as ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’

Veteran Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan was not too happy with the way Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh addressed her during a session in the parliament on Monday. Bachchan is a veteran actress and she is married to Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Singh used Amitabh’s name as her middle name which the senior actress did not like.

Calling her to speak in a parliament session on Monday, Singh said, “Shrimati Jaya Amitabh Bachchan ji, please.” Jaya replied, “Sir, sirf Jaya Bachchan bolte to kaafi hojata (It would’ve been enough to call me Jaya Bachchan).” The speaker then pointed out that her name was mentioned like that in the records.

The actress responded by saying, “Ye jo hain kuch naya tarika hain ki mahilaayen apni pati ke naam se jaani jaye. Unka koi astitva nahi. Unki koi upalabdh hi nahi hain, apne mein aur astitva nahi hain. Ye jo naya shuru hua hain, I just…(Some new method has emerged that women have to be known by their husband’s name. Women have no identity. They have no achievements, no identity of their own. This new thing, I just…)

Several fans reacted to the video of the actress and called her ‘brave’. One asked, “No but why Amitabh got added? If she has not added then who did...or it is happening for everyone.” Another commented, “She’s not wrong in any sense btw.”

Another fan called out the misogynist comments that had flooded the comment section of the video and said, “People today are so selective. Had there been any other woman in her place, the comments would have supported her. She is not wrong though. Before she became a ‘Bachchan’ she was a successful actress herself. Indeed, how far we have come.” “She has always been unapologetic, unfiltered.”

In an interview in 2021, Navya Naveli Nanda had called her grandmother Jaya her ‘inspiration’. She said, “I am very very close to her and go to her for almost anything whether it is work related advice or personal advice as well. She is someone who has managed to create her own identity, leave her own mark. One of the biggest things I respect about her is how she uses her voice for things she is passionate about. She has always been very unapologetic, to the point, unfiltered, and she has a spine.” (Agencies)

