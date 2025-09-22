Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expecting their first child?

Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumors have gone viral again. Her behind-the-scenes photo from an ad shoot where fans spotted a possible baby bump is making waves on social media.

Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are making headlines. According to media reports, the couple is expecting their first child. It's being reported that Katrina's delivery is expected between October and November. A recent photo clearly shows Katrina's baby bump, sparking a buzz on social media. However, the couple has yet to officially confirm or deny the news. After Katrina's photo went viral, her fans were overjoyed. Many people shared their well-wishes on social media.

One emotional user wrote, "When Deepika announced her pregnancy, I hoped I would have a baby soon. Thanks to all your good wishes, my wish has come true. Today, I have my baby, and now, hearing this news from Katrina feels so good." Another fan wrote, "My 14-year-old fan is screaming inside. Congratulations!" While someone else said, "At first, I thought it was an old picture of Kareena Kapoor, but it's Katrina. Woohoo! Congratulations." People are continuously expressing their feelings on social media. One netizen wrote, "Many congratulations to my favorite couple. May God keep them healthy and fulfill all their wishes. I've been a fan for 18 years and I'm so happy to see this moment." It's clear that fans are extremely excited by this news and are expecting an official announcement from the couple soon.

This Bollywood power couple, fondly called VicKat, got married in December 2021. Their wedding was a very private affair, attended only by family and close friends. The two had secretly dated for several years before their marriage. Now that the news of her pregnancy has come out, fans are eagerly waiting for confirmation from the couple. (Agencies)

