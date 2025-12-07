Vicky Kaushal buys Rs 3.20 crore luxury car after welcoming baby boy with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently embracing parenthood after welcoming their baby boy on November 7. But Bollywood’s newest dad has also decided to celebrate it with a luxurious addition to his garage. The actor has bought the ultra-premium Lexus LM350h 4S, which is worth Rs 3.20 crore.

Kaushal was spotted attending an event in Mumbai on Thursday evening in the brand-new ride, and all the eyes were fixed on the four-seater Lexus, as the actor drove out of the venue. The car is known for its plush interior and first-class comfort. It is said to be one of the most expensive MPVs available in India, making it Vicky Kaushal’s first big purchase since becoming a father.

Talking to GQ India about embracing early parenthood, he said, “Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling.” The further adds, “I always felt that when the time comes, I will be all very emotional and ecstatic, but it has actually been the most grounding moment that I have ever experienced in my life.” (Agencies)

