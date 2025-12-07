Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal buys Rs 3.20 crore luxury car after welcoming baby boy with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal, newly a dad with Katrina Kaif, marked the occasion by buying a luxury Lexus LM350h 4S worth ₹3.2 crore.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently embracing parenthood after welcoming their baby boy on November 7. But Bollywood’s newest dad has also decided to celebrate it with a luxurious addition to his garage. The actor has bought the ultra-premium Lexus LM350h 4S, which is worth Rs 3.20 crore.

Kaushal was spotted attending an event in Mumbai on Thursday evening in the brand-new ride, and all the eyes were fixed on the four-seater Lexus, as the actor drove out of the venue. The car is known for its plush interior and first-class comfort. It is said to be one of the most expensive MPVs available in India, making it Vicky Kaushal’s first big purchase since becoming a father.

Talking to GQ India about embracing early parenthood, he said, “Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling.” The further adds, “I always felt that when the time comes, I will be all very emotional and ecstatic, but it has actually been the most grounding moment that I have ever experienced in my life.”  (Agencies)

