Vijay Deverakonda looks fierce in new poster of ‘VD 12’

The wait is finally over as the makers of ‘VD12’ starring Vijay Deverakonda locked the official release date of the film along with the new intriguing poster.

Taking to his X handle, Vijay treated fans with his new character poster from Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial where he appears in a never-seen-before avatar.

The poster features Vijay Deverakonda soaked in blood and looks fierce with short hair cut. This highly anticipated film is set to be released on March 28, 2025. Sharing the poster, Vijay captioned the post, “His Destiny awaits him. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Questions. Rebirth. 28 March, 2025. #VD12.”

A film written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Srikara Studios will present the film jointly bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya. The last time Gowtam teamed up with Sithara Entertainments, they came up with the National-award winning sports drama ‘Jersey’, as the Shraddha Srinath-starrer that won over critics and performed well at the box office.

This will be the first collaboration of Vijay and Gowtam Tinnanuri.

The film will mark the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Ravi Kiran Kola.

Meanwhile, Vijay was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ in a special cameo role as ‘Arjuna’. He is all set to come with tentatively titled upcoming film ‘SVC59’.

On the occasion of Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday on Thursday, the makers of ‘SVC59’ dropped the first glimpse.

The poster has an action-packed vibe as Vijay is seen holding a machete. The mass dialogue imprinted on the poster adds to the intensity.

The makers have announced that the rural drama is being made on a huge scale and it will have pan Indian appeal.

Director Ravi Kiran Kola took to his X handle and dropped poster.

Along with the post, he wrote, “The blood on his hands is not of their death, but of his own Rebirth.” #SVC59@TheDeverakonda@ SVC_official# DilRaju garu, #Shirish garu #HBDTheVijayDeverakonda.”

After ‘Family Star’, Vijay Deverakonda will team up with producer Dil Raju for this project.

Apart from this, Vijay Deverakonda is teaming up once again with director Rahul Sankrityan for his 14th movie, following their collaboration on ‘Taxiwaala’.

The actor made the announcement on his birthday, May 9, after revealing his 13th film earlier in the day with director Ravi Kiran Kola.

Taking to his X account, Vijay announced the news of ‘VD14’ on Thursday, along with a fresh movie poster. The film is described as a period-action drama set in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, with Mythri Movie Makers producing it. (ANI)

