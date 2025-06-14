Vikrant Massey clarifies co-pilot in Air India crash was not his cousin but family friend

Vikrant Massey has clarified that he has not lost a cousin in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The actor clarified that Clive Kunder- the co-pilot of the tragic flight- was a family friend and not a cousin, as it was earlier perceived. The actor also requested everyone to allow the grieving family to process their loss in peace.

The confusion stemmed from a post that Vikrant shared on Instagram mourning the Ahmedabad tragedy. In the post, he mentioned that his uncle Clifford Kunder’s son Clive Kunder was among the victims of the Air India plane crash.

The post led to many media channels reporting that Massey had lost a cousin in the crash. Later on Thursday night, Vikrant took to social media to share a clarifying note, addressing the misunderstanding.

“Dear friends in the media and elsewhere, the unfortunately diseased Mr. Clive Kunder was not my cousin. The Kunders are our family friends. Request no more speculations and let the family and loved ones grieve in peace,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

On Thursday, Vikrant took to his Instagram Stories to share a note reacting to the plane crash. At that time, he shared that his uncle Clifford Kunder’s son Clive Kunder was among those who lost their lives in the tragic Air India plane crash.

His note read, “My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today. It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight”. (Agencies)

