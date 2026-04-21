Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma seek blessings at Premanand Ji Maharaj ashram in Vrindavan

Veteran India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketer Virat Kohli visited Vrindavan with his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, and sought spiritual guidance and blessings while also engaging in "Ekantik Vartalaap" (private spiritual conversation) with Premanand Ji Maharaj in his Ashram Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Varah Ghat, on Monday.

RCB’s last outing at the IPL 2026 was on Saturday against Delhi Capitals at their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where Kohli could only manage a 13-ball 19 while opening with the bat. With a five-day gap before their next game on Friday against the Gujarat Titans at the same venue, Kohli took the time to visit Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram and indulged in the spiritual conversation.

This is Kohli and Anushka’s third visit in the last five months. The couple visit the ashram regularly, and their recent trip marked their second time this year, having previously visited Vrindavan in February shortly after their son Akaay’s birthday on the 15th of that month. (IANS)

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