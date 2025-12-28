Virat Kohli spotted at Mumbai airport after Vijay Hazare heroics

Hours after sealing a thrilling victory over Gujarat in a nail-biter in Bengaluru at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, star cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

In the visuals captured by the paps, Virat Kohli could be seen exiting the airport. He was all smiles. Currently, Virat has scored 208 runs in two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far at an average of 104.00 and a strike rate of 128, including a 101-ball 131 against Andhra Pradesh and a brisk 77 in 61 balls against Gujarat.

Virat’s return to VHT after 15 years has also witnessed him complete a couple of milestones, reaching the 1,000-run mark in the tournament’s history and also becoming the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and the fastest batter to reach the 16,000-run landmark in List A cricket. (ANI)

