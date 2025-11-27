Virat Kohli spotted at Mumbai airport; playfully engages with paparazzi

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport. He playfully engaged with the paps and also posed for the photos with them. Virat Kohli, who has often refrained from engaging with the paparazzi around the world, stopped for a quick photo session at the Mumbai Airport after meeting with his fans and paps. The star Indian batter donned casual wear for the flight, including black trousers, a white T-shirt, and a brown checked shirt. He complemented his outfit with black sunglasses and a cap. Virat will play the upcoming ODI match against South Africa starting this Sunday. The first match of the three ODI series will be led by KL Rahul. (ANI)

