‘Voting is a hope, not an assurance’: Kiccha Sudeep after casting his vote in Bengaluru

Actor Kiccha Sudeepa cast his vote at the polling booth in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Friday during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The actor, clad in white casual attire, arrived at his designated polling station in Karnataka to get his finger inked.

Following his participation in the democratic process, Kiccha Sudeepa urged the citizens to exercise their right to vote.

After casting his vote, he told ANI, “It is a big day. Voting is a hope, not an assurance. The problems are rising in our country. Now, the request should not be for people to come out to vote but for the political leaders for whom we are voting.”

At the Karnataka assembly elections in May 2023, Kiccha Sudeep extended his support to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the high-octane elections campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party, a move that was heavily criticised by the opposition.

Exactly one-half of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Congress-ruled Karanataka is polling currently in the second phase.

The seats polling in Phase 1 in the state are Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, and Kolar.

The BJP grabbed the bulk of the electoral spoils in the 2019 Lok Sabha Sabha elections, winning 25 of the 28 seats. This time, however, the BJP has set aside three seats for the JDS, its alliance partner in the state. The three constituencies where the JDS has put candidates are Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar. (ANI)

