Vulgar messages to actress Ramya, K’taka Police submits chargesheet against 12 of Darshan’s fans

The Karnataka Police on Thursday submitted a chargesheet against 12 people to the court in connection with posting of vulgar messages to Kannada actress and former Congress MP Ramya, after she expressed sympathy for the family of the victim in the fan murder case related to actor Darshan. All 12 accused are fans of actor Darshan, who is the second accused in the fan murder case. His partner Pavithra Gowda is the first accused. Both Darshan and Pavithra Gowda are currently lodged in Bengaluru Central jail.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru Unit, has submitted a 380-page chargesheet to the 45th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court. The police have also included screenshots of the messages and comments made on social media.

The chargesheet also contains the statement of actress Ramya and the confessional statements of the accused people. While the chargesheet has been filed against 12 accused, the police are still searching for six more suspects.

The police stated that an additional chargesheet will be filed once the remaining accused are arrested and investigated. Of the 12 arrested, four are still in jail, while the others have been released on bail. The court is expected to take up the trial soon.

Darshan’s fans had targeted Ramya for sharing a post about the fan murder case and commenting that justice should be served. Ramya had lodged a police complaint against 43 social media accounts. The accused had even threatened the actress with rape.

Ramya had filed a complaint with Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh on July 28 evening against actor Darshan’s fans for sending obscene and defamatory messages following her remarks on the fan murder case.

Ramya had said, “I shared news about the Supreme Court’s development regarding actor Darshan’s bail petition to give hope to common people about justice. After that, the trolling began. I have filed this complaint as a voice for women.”

“I have lodged a complaint against 43 social media accounts. Some of them even threatened me with rape. If this can happen to me, what about others? Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh has assured me of action and has transferred the case to the Cyber Crime Wing. Women have the same freedom as men. Actor Darshan should have asked his fans not to post such messages,” she added. (IANS)

Also Read: UK Prime Minister greeted with ‘Tujhe Dekha To’ from ‘DDLJ’ at Yash Raj Films

Also Watch: