Wagner Moura becomes first Brazilian nominee for Best Actor at Oscars 2026

In an unprecedented moment on the global stage, Brazil’s ‘The Secret Agent’ is shining with Best Picture and Best Actor nominations at the 98th Academy Awards.

Actor Wagner Moura picked up the torch for Brazil with a Best Actor nod for his performance in Kleber Mendonca Filho’s ‘The Secret Agent’, becoming the first Brazilian to be nominated in the category, reported Deadline. He is the third Brazilian to be nominated for acting at the Oscars, after Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here) and Fernanda Montenegro (Central Station) - both won as actresses. He has been nominated alongside Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), and Michael B Jordan (Sinners). Besides, the film has also received nominations for Best International Feature, Best Picture, and the inaugural Casting category. In another milestone, the film has marked its second nomination for Best Picture after last year’s ‘I’m Still Here’, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Written and directed by Kleber Mendonca Filho, ‘The Secret Agent’ is a political thriller set against the backdrop of Brazil’s 1977 military dictatorship. Moura, as a hunted political dissident, returns to Recife to reunite with his son, only to find himself forced to live like a spy. (ANI)

