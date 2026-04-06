‘Watch entire film before you judge,’ says Hrithik Roshan amid reactions to Ramayana’s VFX

Days after the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana sparked mixed reactions online, particularly over its VFX and visual style, actor Hrithik Roshan weighed in on the debate with a thoughtful note. While the teaser was praised for its scale and music, some viewers criticised its visual effects, prompting discussions across social media.

Reflecting on the conversation, Hrithik acknowledged that “bad VFX” does exist and can sometimes be painful to watch, especially when one is closely associated with a film. Sharing a personal memory, he recalled watching Back to the Future at the age of 11 during a trip to London — an experience that deeply inspired him. He became so fascinated with cinema that he would repeatedly pause and play scenes on his father’s VHS player to study them, eventually breaking the machine. Hrithik emphasised the courage and vision required to mount large-scale, VFX-heavy films. He praised filmmakers behind ambitious projects such as Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali, Ramayana, and also mentioned his father’s Koi… Mil Gaya and Krrish. According to him, these creators risk years of effort and significant financial investment to deliver new cinematic experiences, often with the hope of inspiring young audiences the way he was inspired as a child.

He stressed that thousands of artists work tirelessly for years to bring such films to life and urged audiences to critique with greater awareness. Hrithik explained that there are different VFX styles, much like in comics or animation, and one style is not necessarily inferior to another. What matters, he said, is whether the visuals serve the story and evoke the intended emotions.

Concluding his note, Hrithik encouraged viewers to debate responsibly, asking not just if something looks “real,” but whether it feels right for the narrative. (ANI)

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