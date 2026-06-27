Welcome To The Jungle Review: Akshay Kumar Revives Old-School Bollywood Comedy With Nonstop Laughter

Rating: 4.5/5

Welcome To The Jungle brings back the charm of old-school Bollywood comedies that exist for one purpose—to entertain. Director Ahmed Khan stays true to the spirit of the Welcome franchise, delivering bigger laughs, a larger cast and a more extravagant adventure without overcomplicating the story.

The film revolves around a billionaire who hatches an absurd plan to convert his black money into losses by intentionally producing a flop film. He assembles a team of struggling actors and eccentric personalities, including Yeda Anna (Suniel Shetty) and Romeo (Arshad Warsi). However, an Income Tax raid derails the production, forcing the crew to continue shooting in a remote village while the actors mistakenly believe every bizarre incident around them is part of the script. What follows is a series of hilarious misunderstandings, mistaken identities and nonstop comic chaos.

Akshay Kumar delivers one of his finest comic performances in recent years. His impeccable timing, expressive acting and effortless humour anchor the film’s massive ensemble cast. Suniel Shetty impresses as the quirky Yeda Anna, while Arshad Warsi seamlessly fits into the franchise’s trademark madness. Lara Dutta also shines as an Army trainer tasked with preparing the clueless actors.

The supporting cast elevates the film further. Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav provide consistent laughs, while Farida Jalal and Kiran Kumar steal several scenes with their outstanding comic timing and memorable performances.

Ahmed Khan deserves credit for managing such a huge ensemble while ensuring most characters get their moments. The humour blends situational comedy, slapstick, witty one-liners and visual gags, keeping the energy high throughout. The addition of an adventure backdrop refreshes the franchise without losing its familiar flavour.

Colourful visuals, lively songs and an engaging background score complement the film’s entertaining tone. Welcome To The Jungle never aims to deliver a social message or emotional drama—it simply promises laughter and delivers it. For audiences looking for a light-hearted family entertainer best enjoyed on the big screen, the film proves to be a thoroughly enjoyable ride. (IANS)

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