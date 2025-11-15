What is indoor pollution, and how it can worsen your Asthma

While pollution outdoors poses a significant health risk for people, worsening indoor air quality has also gradually become a pressing issue that needs to be addressed. Annually, almost 4 million deaths are attributed to indoor air pollution worldwide, and in India specifically, approximately 4-6% of the national burden of disease is attributed to indoor air pollution as the major risk factor. It’s quite a startling reality, given that with the current escalations in pollution outdoors, across the country, human instinct would be to stay indoors.

Present in most enclosed spaces like work, school, malls, restaurants and even your home, indoor air pollution can be in the form of particulate matter like soot and dust mites or gases like carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, and sulphur dioxide that are emitted from cooking, heating, or cleaning solutions. And while poor indoor air quality can affect anyone, those with lung conditions like asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) are more vulnerable to its adverse effects.

Dr. Rohit Kumar, Associate Professor & Head - Dept. of Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine shares inputs.

Indoor Air Pollution & Asthmatics

While over- and continuous exposure to air pollutants can cause irreversible lung damage and are a risk factor for chronic inflammatory lung disorders such as COPD, it is not a direct cause of asthma. However, what it does do is irritate the airways and cause exacerbations of asthma symptoms like coughing, wheezing, chest pain and shortness of breath.

For people with asthma, the airways of the lungs are inflamed and swollen, making them a little more sensitive when exposed to allergens, pollutants, and irritants. Therefore, when an already vulnerable respiratory tract is exposed to triggers common in indoor air pollution, it can cause the airway to swell further, increasing the production of mucus and causing the space for air to pass freely to be reduced even more. This leads to further worsening of lung function, where symptoms like shortness of breath and wheezing increase rapidly. In fact, depending on the severity of your condition, extent of exposure, and if not controlled in time, it can exacerbate into an asthma attack where the breathing tubes in your airways narrow to the point that it becomes a life-threatening emergency, which could lead to hospitalisation. Furthermore, below are some additional tips to keep asthma under control in an indoor environment:

1. Wear a mask if there is a high concentration of asthma triggers such as moulds, dust mites, etc.

2. Ensure, as far as possible, that any indoor space is well ventilated, especially your home

3. Ensure leaks and water damage are fixed on time to avoid mould buildup and reduce humidity

4. Keep cooking and heating appliances serviced regularly, while also ensuring all vents and chimneys are open and clear while

Cooking exhaust fans can help, too

5. Avoid enclosed spaces where smoking is allowed and keep your home smoke-free

6. Vacuum regularly

7. Use allergy-free or chemical-free products – these products have lower VOCs (Volatile organic compounds) and are usually fragrance free

8. Use solid or liquid cleaning products – these products, unlike spray, won’t get into the air, making it less easy to be inhaled

9. Ensure all bedding, draperies and carpets are washed regularly

10. Air purifiers and dehumidifiers can also be used to reduce the presence of possible triggers (Agencies)

