When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about building a lasting friendship with Rani Mukerji

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had once spoken fondly about her friendship with Rani Mukerji, recalling how the two developed a close bond during a 45-day international concert tour.

In a throwback appearance on Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Aishwarya shared that although they had met only once before the tour, spending weeks together while travelling, performing, and staying with their families brought them closer. She described Rani as “very warm,” “very friendly,” and “easy,” adding that neither of them had any “hang-ups.”

Aishwarya also dismissed the belief that actresses in the film industry cannot be genuine friends. She said the pair stayed in touch after the tour, despite public assumptions that professional rivalry often creates friction between female stars.

Rani Mukerji, who was expected to appear on the show, could not attend due to ill health. However, she sent a heartfelt video message expressing her affection for Aishwarya. Calling her “Aish,” Rani said she loved her deeply and hoped their friendship would last forever.

Despite their close bond at the time, reports later suggested that the friendship soured during the making of the 2003 film Chalte Chalte. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was initially cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan but was later replaced by Rani Mukerji, a development widely believed to have strained their relationship. (IANS)

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