When Anil Kapoor shocked Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins

Actor Anil Kapoor shared a very warm memory with Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins. In 2008, Kapoor starred in the highly-acclaimed Danny Boyle film “Slumdog Millionaire”, also featuring Dev Patel and Frieda Pinto. The movie went on to earn several prestigious awards, including an Oscar. Recently, the “Animal” actor recalled the time when he met Hopkins and greeted him in an Indian way that left him in shock.

In a recent interview with Indiewire, Anil went down memory lane when the entire team of Slumdog Millionaire went on to accept the SAG Awards trophy and how Hopkins was left surprised when the actor greeted him by touching his feet. Telling the outlet, Anil said, “We received Best Ensemble, and your peers all over the world have given you this award, so it is a great moment. I land up on the stage and there is Anthony Hopkins, and so I just went and touched his feet. He said, ‘What are you doing?’ I said that’s how Indians are; I respect you, you’re elder to me, you’re senior to me, and it was wonderful to be on a stage and receive that award.”

For those who don’t know, in India, touching the feet of the elderly is seen as a mark of respect. Further talking about the popularity he got overseas for his role in “Slumdog Millionaire”, Anil said, “I get really surprised sometimes at the kind of people who still know me, still remember me, and want to work with me. It’s still continuing. They say, ‘I’ve written the role with you in mind.’ I get a shock. ‘Slumdog’ released 14 years back. And ‘Mission: Impossible’ and ’24,’ it’s been so many years, but there are certain filmmakers and casting directors who still remember me. I’m very fortunate.” In the movie, Kapoor played the role of Prem Kumar, the game show host. (Agencies)

Also Read: Veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan says she doesn’t mind being a ‘meme-generator’

Also Watch: