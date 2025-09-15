When Jeetendra’s dream of working with Hema Malini was shattered by Shashi Kapoor

Veteran actor Jeetendra had once opened up about a throwback incident from his early career, when he was replaced by Shashi Kapoor in the film “Abhinetri.”

During his early appearance on the popular talk show “Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai,” hosted by Farooq Shaikh, in an episode graced by Hema Malini, Jeetendra made a startling revelation. Jeetendra recalled how, despite adjusting his dates and showing great enthusiasm for the project, he was unexpectedly dropped, and the role eventually went to Shashi Kapoor opposite Hema Malini.

The ‘Kucch To Hai’ star made a special appearance through video in the episode of “Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai” that was graced by Hema Malini. The show celebrated the actress’ journey, with her family and friends sharing insights about her disciplined lifestyle and lifelong passion for dance. The episode also featured heartfelt messages from eminent celebrities like Jeetendra, making it a memorable tribute to the ‘Dream Girl’ of Indian cinema.

The 83-year-old actor shared that filmmaker Subodh Mukherjee had initially considered him for the film “Abhinetri” opposite Hema Malini, and he even went as far as adjusting his clashing dates to accommodate the shoot. However, after waiting for several days without any communication, he was stunned to discover through a newspaper headline that Shashi Kapoor and Hema Malini had been signed for the project, instead.

Jeetendra recalled feeling deeply disappointed after being dropped from the film without any prior intimation, despite his efforts and enthusiasm. He shared, “I went to Subodh Mukherjee and told him that I had adjusted my dates, which were clashing, and given them to him so that he could go ahead with the shoot. But after four or five days, nobody contacted me. Then, about five or six days later, I read on the front page of a newspaper that Shashi Kapoor and Hema Malini had been signed for ‘Abhinetri,’ to be produced and directed by Subodh Mukherjee. I still remember how shocked I was that day. After all the effort I had put in and the enthusiasm I had shown, I was dropped from the film without even being informed. Later, I went to Prasad ji, who then gave me ‘Jeene Ki Raah.’ That turned out to be my first experience working with Hema.”

Interestingly, Jeetendra and Hema Malini have shared the screen in over 20 films together. Their popular collaborations include “The Burning Train,” “Dulhan,” “Jai Kaali”, “Waris,” “Meri Aawaz Suno”, “Qaidi,” “Apne Apne,” “Jyoti,” and “Hum Tere Ashiq Hain”, to name a few. (IANS)

